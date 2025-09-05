KP CM Orders Emergency Measures To Curb Spread Of Dengue Cases In Charsadda
Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2025 | 07:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has ordered strict emergency measures to curb the spread of dengue across the province, particularly in Charsadda district, where 718 cases have been reported so far.
As per the CM’s directives, assistant commissioners will lead union council-level teams to monitor anti-dengue activities, while deputy commissioners have been instructed to personally oversee field operations.
The CM also ordered an inquiry into possible negligence and lapses in preventive measures in Charsadda.
Meanwhile, the Health Department has deployed five entomology experts to the district, while all leaves of health staff, district administration, and relevant departments in Charsadda have been cancelled.
The Deputy Commissioner has been tasked with convening an emergency meeting, setting up medical camps at the union council level, intensifying anti-dengue spraying, and designating separate wards and beds for dengue patients in local hospitals.
A detailed list of medicines and medical supplies is to be submitted to the Commissioner’s office by this evening.
Earlier, Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud, who visited Charsadda and chaired a high-level meeting, was informed that 786 dengue cases have been confirmed across the division including 718 in Charsadda, 49 in Peshawar, 19 in Nowshera, and one each in Khyber and Mohmand districts, both being travel-related cases.
The Commissioner stressed urgent and coordinated action, directing assistant commissioners to closely supervise field teams.
He also ordered an inquiry into the unusually high number of cases in Charsadda, with a report to be submitted by the Additional Deputy Commissioner.
Recent Stories
PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee collection process through PayZe ..
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager
Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside Adiala jail
‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry
Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10
Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack
Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NACTA observes Eid Milad un Nabi with reverence59 seconds ago
-
World witnessed Pak Armed Force resolute response in Marka-e-Haq: CNS Admiral Naveed Ashraf1 minute ago
-
SC summons full court meeting on Sep 81 minute ago
-
SSP Shoaib vows swift justice, assures citizens of protection1 minute ago
-
KP Assembly calls for accelerated efforts to mitigate sufferings of flood victims1 minute ago
-
KP Speaker offers condolence to Afghan envoy over earthquake losses1 minute ago
-
Punjab health minister takes notice of hospital firing incident1 minute ago
-
KP CM orders emergency measures to curb spread of dengue cases in Charsadda1 minute ago
-
SPSC implements major reforms to ensure transparency, merit-based recruitment11 minutes ago
-
Sargodha set to celebrate 1500th birth anniversary of Holy Prophet (PBUH) with grandeur21 minutes ago
-
NIPA officers visits PSCA21 minutes ago
-
Over 6,400 children undergo free heart surgeries, 700,000 patients provided dialysis in Punjab21 minutes ago