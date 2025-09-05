Open Menu

KP CM Orders Emergency Measures To Curb Spread Of Dengue Cases In Charsadda

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2025 | 07:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has ordered strict emergency measures to curb the spread of dengue across the province, particularly in Charsadda district, where 718 cases have been reported so far.

As per the CM’s directives, assistant commissioners will lead union council-level teams to monitor anti-dengue activities, while deputy commissioners have been instructed to personally oversee field operations.

The CM also ordered an inquiry into possible negligence and lapses in preventive measures in Charsadda.

Meanwhile, the Health Department has deployed five entomology experts to the district, while all leaves of health staff, district administration, and relevant departments in Charsadda have been cancelled.

The Deputy Commissioner has been tasked with convening an emergency meeting, setting up medical camps at the union council level, intensifying anti-dengue spraying, and designating separate wards and beds for dengue patients in local hospitals.

A detailed list of medicines and medical supplies is to be submitted to the Commissioner’s office by this evening.

Earlier, Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud, who visited Charsadda and chaired a high-level meeting, was informed that 786 dengue cases have been confirmed across the division including 718 in Charsadda, 49 in Peshawar, 19 in Nowshera, and one each in Khyber and Mohmand districts, both being travel-related cases.

The Commissioner stressed urgent and coordinated action, directing assistant commissioners to closely supervise field teams.

He also ordered an inquiry into the unusually high number of cases in Charsadda, with a report to be submitted by the Additional Deputy Commissioner.

