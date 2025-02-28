KP CM Orders Spring Afforestation Drive To Green Urban Areas
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2025 | 12:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur has issued special directives for a large-scale urban afforestation campaign this spring to boost urban greenery and combat environmental challenges.
The initiative aims to enhance the aesthetic, environmental, and economic value of urban and suburban areas across the province.
The Chief Minister’s Secretariat has sent a detailed letter to the Forest and Environment Department and Municipalities, outlining specific guidelines for the campaign.
The directives emphasize the selection of plants that are compatible with local climate conditions and require minimal maintenance. Priority will be given to trees that promote biodiversity, environmental stability, and energy conservation.
To address water scarcity and environmental pollution in urban areas, the campaign will focus on planting larger trees instead of smaller plants. Fruit-bearing trees will also be planted alongside regular trees to maximize ecological and economic benefits.
The afforestation drive will target roadsides, canals, public parks, gardens, and intersections.
In densely populated areas, innovative methods such as Miyawaki plantations and vertical forests will be adopted to maximize green cover.
The Forest Department and Municipalities have been instructed to work closely with other relevant departments to ensure the campaign’s success and sustainability.
The Municipal Department will ensure the use of all available government land and open spaces for afforestation. Additionally, afforestation conditions will be enforced in all new and ongoing development projects.
A robust monitoring system will be established to track the progress of the campaign, with detailed reports on tree maintenance and other related activities to be submitted regularly.
This initiative reflects the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s commitment to sustainable development and environmental conservation.
By increasing urban greenery, the province aims to reduce carbon impacts, lower urban temperatures, and prevent soil erosion, ensuring a healthier and more sustainable future for its residents.
