KP CM orders swift relief, rehabilitation in flood-hit districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday chaired an important meeting at the CM House to review the ongoing relief and rehabilitation operations in flood-affected districts of the province.

According to the official spokesperson, the meeting was attended by Advisor on Finance, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), relevant administrative secretaries, and officials of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Officials briefed the meeting on the extent of damages, rescue operations, relief activities, and medium-term response plans.

It was informed that flood emergency has been declared in nine districts, with the Chief Secretary personally supervising relief and rehabilitation work.

District administrations, Rescue 1122, police, the communication and works department, local government, and other agencies are actively working on the ground.

The meeting was told that Rs.1.5 billion has been released for relief activities and another Rs.1.5 billion for the restoration of communication infrastructure.

So far, 100 damaged roads have been cleared with heavy machinery, while 23,000 prepared food packs and thousands of non-food items including tents, mattresses, hygiene kits, kitchen sets, tarpaulins, mosquito nets, blankets, and gas cylinders have been distributed among victims.

Rescue 1122 has successfully rescued over 5,000 people, while medical teams and mobile hospitals have been deployed in the affected areas, particularly in Buner. Emergency control rooms have also been set up to deal with any health crisis.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure timely payment of compensation to the families of deceased and injured victims, while surveys for financial losses to private properties, shops, and livestock must be completed at the earliest with accurate data collection.

He instructed that instead of distributing prepared food, victims should be provided cash assistance through a transparent mechanism based on NADRA data, enabling them to meet their needs according to priority.

Gandapur emphasized that district administrations and concerned departments should face no shortage of funds for relief activities and assured that all necessary resources would remain available.

He praised the efforts of government agencies and rescue workers and directed them to further accelerate relief operations.

“The timely provision of relief and speedy rehabilitation of the affected people is our top priority. The provincial government will utilize all available resources to achieve this goal,” the Chief Minister concluded.