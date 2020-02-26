UrduPoint.com
KP CM Pays Aerial View Of Under Construction Swat Expressway

KP CM pays aerial view of under construction Swat Expressway

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan here Wednesday paid an aerial visit to under-construction Swat Expressway that would help promote tourism and expedite pace of economic development in entire KP especially in Malakand Division

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan here Wednesday paid an aerial visit to under-construction Swat Expressway that would help promote tourism and expedite pace of economic development in entire KP especially in Malakand Division.

The Chief Minister said tourism, business and industries would be promoted in KP with construction and extension of Swat Expressway.

He said economy of the province would get upward boost with promotion of industries and tourism sectors.

The Chief Minister said KP was being made a center of trade, business and tourism that would ultimately benefit people besides generating employment opportunities and alleviate poverty.

Chairman District Advisory and Development Committee (DADC), Fazl Hakeem Khan was also accompanied the Chief Minister.

Your Thoughts and Comments

