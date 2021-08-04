UrduPoint.com

KP CM Pays Glowing Tributes To Police Martyrs

Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 02:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtukhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday paid glowing tributes to the police officers and jawans who sacrificed their lives while performing duty.

In a message on Martyrs Day, the chief minister said the Day was observed to acknowledge sacrifices of the brave officers and jawans of the police force and expressed solidarity with their families.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police was a brave and valiant force that had rendered supreme sacrifices for the peace and stability in the country, adding it had recorded countless heroic deeds while protecting lives and property of citizens.

"We are proud of the duty, courage and bravery shown by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police in the war on terror and Police martyrs are our real heroes. We salute their sacrifices," the chief minister maintained.

He said sacrifices of police martyrs would be written in golden words in the country's history and added that the provincial government would never leave the families of police martyrs alone.

The chief minister said, "we also salute the patience and perseverance of the families of the martyrs."

