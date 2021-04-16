KP CM pays surprise visit to Charsadda, inspects Sasta Bazaar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Friday paid a surprise visit to Charsadda without any protocol and inspected the Sasta Bazaars in city

The Chief Minister sought information from the citizens about the facilities provided in the Sasta bazaar and the prices of essential commodities.

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for the convenience of the citizens in the Sasta market, availability of essential commodities and prices.

The Chief Minister also appreciated the performance of the district administration Charsadda for ensuring availability of all food items in the Sasta Bazaars. During his exchange of talks with the people buying things, the people also expressed their satisfaction over the rates of different food items in the Sasta Bazaars.

Providing maximum facilities and relief to the people of the province in the month of Ramadan is the priority of the provincial government, Mahmood Khan said.

Despite the difficult situation, the administration of all districts should play their full role in providing relief to the people, Mahmood Khan added. The Chief Minister also visited the Women and Children's Hospital Rajdar and inaugurated the newly constructed block there.

This newly constructed block is reserved for Corona patients. The new block has 120 HDU and 9 ICU beds for Corona patients. Provincial Minister Fazal Shakur and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz also accompanied the Chief Minister during his surprise visit to Charsadda.