UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP CM Pays Surprise Visit To Charsadda, Inspects Sasta Bazaar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 07:13 PM

KP CM pays surprise visit to Charsadda, inspects Sasta Bazaar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Friday paid a surprise visit to Charsadda without any protocol and inspected the Sasta Bazaars in city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Friday paid a surprise visit to Charsadda without any protocol and inspected the Sasta Bazaars in city.

The Chief Minister sought information from the citizens about the facilities provided in the Sasta bazaar and the prices of essential commodities.

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for the convenience of the citizens in the Sasta market, availability of essential commodities and prices.

The Chief Minister also appreciated the performance of the district administration Charsadda for ensuring availability of all food items in the Sasta Bazaars. During his exchange of talks with the people buying things, the people also expressed their satisfaction over the rates of different food items in the Sasta Bazaars.

Providing maximum facilities and relief to the people of the province in the month of Ramadan is the priority of the provincial government, Mahmood Khan said.

Despite the difficult situation, the administration of all districts should play their full role in providing relief to the people, Mahmood Khan added. The Chief Minister also visited the Women and Children's Hospital Rajdar and inaugurated the newly constructed block there.

This newly constructed block is reserved for Corona patients. The new block has 120 HDU and 9 ICU beds for Corona patients. Provincial Minister Fazal Shakur and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz also accompanied the Chief Minister during his surprise visit to Charsadda.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exchange Visit Charsadda Women Market All From Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

DC urges Ulema to play role for promoting peace

2 minutes ago

Dawat-i- Islami appeals traders to reduce edible r ..

2 minutes ago

‘100 Million Meals’ Campaign: Food distributio ..

31 minutes ago

Germany probes Russian over plot to murder Chechen ..

2 minutes ago

Renowned scholar Allama Aun Mohammad Naqvi laid to ..

5 minutes ago

Brussels Airlines Prepares to Increase Number of F ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.