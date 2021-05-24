UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP CM Pays Surprise Visit To DC Office

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 07:41 PM

KP CM pays surprise visit to DC Office

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan paid a surprise visit to Deputy Commissioner Office Peshawar early on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan paid a surprise visit to Deputy Commissioner Office Peshawar early on Monday.

The chief minister entered the license branch of the DC Office in the guise of a common man, stood in queue with other visitors and silently observed things going on there.

He red-handedly caught the staff of the license branch while overcharging the applicants for processing arm license applications.

The staff of the license branch was charging Rs. 1000 per applicants instead of the prescribed Rs. 350 per applicant as license fee.

The chief minister ordered immediate suspension of the entire staff of the said branch along with the incharge of the branch.

He further ordered a thorough inquiry into the matter of overcharging and finishing detailed report within three days.

Besides the incharge of the license branch Zardad Khan other suspended staff includes Shahid Khan, Kaleemullah, Adil Khan, Noor Muhammad, Mustafa and Huma Maqsood of the branch.

The chief minister also ordered suspension of the security personnel deputed in the license branch for negligence towards their duties.

Mahmood Khan expressed dissatisfaction on the overall administration, security situation and non-compliance of corona SoPs in the DC Office and issued warning to the Deputy Commissioner to improve the overall administration of the office.

While talking on this occasion, the chief minister made it clear that there is zero tolerance for corrupt and mal-practices in all its form, and any government official found involved any such practices would be dealt with iron hands and given exemplary punishment.

Mahmood Khan said that service delivery to the citizen in a transparent matter was one of the focused areas of the good governance strategy of the incumbent provincial government which would not be compromised at any cost adding that there is no room of any kind of laxity and negligence on the part of the government officials in this regard.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Man All Government Allied Rental Modarba (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Court testifies witness against Ahsan Iqbal

1 minute ago

SAS airline says it will avoid Belarus airspace

1 minute ago

Ryanair captain landed in Minsk 'without interfere ..

1 minute ago

Bernal tightens grip on Giro d'Italia with win in ..

2 minutes ago

US journalist detained in Myanmar

2 minutes ago

Germany summons Belarus envoy over forced plane la ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.