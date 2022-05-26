KP CM pays tribute party workers martyred during long march

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Thursday paid tribute to party worker Syed Ahmad and others who embraced martyrdom during the long march of PTI chairman.

In a statement, the CM said that Syed Ahmad was a committed activist of PTI and he was an asset for the party.

Chief Minister said that the party leadership will always remember the sacrifices of Shaheed Syed Ahmad and other people.

The family of the martyr will not be left alone. I will visit the house of martyred worker soon offering condolence, said the Chief Minister.

Every possible support would be extended to the family of the martyr, said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.