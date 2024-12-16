KP CM Pays Tribute To APS Martyrs; Praises Resilience Of Bereaved Families
Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2024 | 01:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) On the 10th anniversary of the tragic incident of terrorists' attack on Army Public school (APS) in Peshawar, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Monday termed the incident as one of the most heartbreaking tragedies in the nation's history.
In his message issued he stated that the APS attack was an unforgettable event that left every eye teary and laid the foundation for lasting peace in the country by uniting the nation, government, and institutions against a common enemy.
"This day reminds us of the horrific moment when enemies of humanity brutally killed innocent young students. The grief of the APS martyrs still lives in our hearts and will remain forever", he said.
He highlighted that the tragedy brought the entire nation and institutions together to eradicate terrorism, leading to the formation of the National Action Plan, adding this plan, agreed upon by the government, political, and military leadership, proved to be a timely and effective step towards a peaceful Pakistan.
Recognizing the pain of the victims' families, CM Gandapur said, "December 16 is a day of immense anguish for the bereaved parents who lost their beloved children forever. However, they wrote a tale of sacrifice that will never be forgotten."
The chief minister also praised the courage and resilience of the families of the APS martyrs, acknowledging their strength in enduring such a monumental loss. He reaffirmed that the provincial government, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the entire nation stand in solidarity with the families of the martyrs.
