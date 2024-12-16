Open Menu

KP CM Pays Tribute To APS Martyrs; Praises Resilience Of Bereaved Families

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2024 | 01:50 PM

KP CM pays tribute to APS martyrs; praises resilience of bereaved families

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) On the 10th anniversary of the tragic incident of terrorists' attack on Army Public school (APS) in Peshawar, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Monday termed the incident as one of the most heartbreaking tragedies in the nation's history.

In his message issued he stated that the APS attack was an unforgettable event that left every eye teary and laid the foundation for lasting peace in the country by uniting the nation, government, and institutions against a common enemy.

"This day reminds us of the horrific moment when enemies of humanity brutally killed innocent young students. The grief of the APS martyrs still lives in our hearts and will remain forever", he said.

He highlighted that the tragedy brought the entire nation and institutions together to eradicate terrorism, leading to the formation of the National Action Plan, adding this plan, agreed upon by the government, political, and military leadership, proved to be a timely and effective step towards a peaceful Pakistan.

Recognizing the pain of the victims' families, CM Gandapur said, "December 16 is a day of immense anguish for the bereaved parents who lost their beloved children forever. However, they wrote a tale of sacrifice that will never be forgotten."

The chief minister also praised the courage and resilience of the families of the APS martyrs, acknowledging their strength in enduring such a monumental loss. He reaffirmed that the provincial government, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the entire nation stand in solidarity with the families of the martyrs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Martyrs Shaheed Young December Event Government

Recent Stories

Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs ..

Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs3.05 per liter

2 hours ago
 Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his res ..

Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his resignation with PCB

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

1 day ago
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

2 days ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

2 days ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

2 days ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

2 days ago
 Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

2 days ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan