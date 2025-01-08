Open Menu

KP CM Pays Tribute To Three Martyred Soldiers In Mohmand, Karak Operations

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2025 | 01:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, on Wednesday expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of three martyred security personnel in Mohmand and Karak operations.

In a statement issued here, the CM prayed for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks and patience for the bereaved families.

"We share the grief of the mourning families equally," said Ali Amin Gandapur.

The CM saluted the sacrifices of the security forces who laid down their lives for the country and the nation.

He added that the security forces have made unparalleled sacrifices for peace in the country and emphasized that the entire nation stands united with them in the fight against terrorism.

