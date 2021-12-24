KP CM pays tributes to dynamic leadership of Jinnah

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has paid glowing tributes to the dynamic leadership and untiring struggle of the Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah for creation of a separate homeland for the oppressed Muslims of the Sub-Continent

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has paid glowing tributes to the dynamic leadership and untiring struggle of the Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah for creation of a separate homeland for the oppressed Muslims of the Sub-Continent.

In a message issued here on the birthday anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, he said that they can accomplish the dream of progress and development through adopting his three principles Unity, Faith and Discipline.

The chief minister said that the PTI is making efforts to turn Pakistan into a true Islamic welfare state as per the vision of the Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. He said that all sections of the society should have to play their due role for taking Pakistan forward as per vision of the founders of the nation.

He said that Pakistan has came into being after untiring struggle and matchless sacrifices rendered by Muslim leaders under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. He said that the salvation and security of Pakistan is their top and first priority.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister said that the anti-Muslim and aggressive attitude of the neighbouring India has proved that the establishment of a separate state for Muslims was a must and correct decision. The creation of Pakistan for the Muslims of the Sub-Continent was the only and timely solution to the problems of Muslims.

He said that the enemy should not be the victim of misconception as Pakistan has now become impregnable, saying that Pak Army and nation have neither hesitated from rendering any kind of sacrifice in past nor will make any compromise on the security of Pakistan in future too.

The chief minister said that stability, salvation and security of Pakistan atop the priorities of the incumbent government. He reiterated the resolve of the present government for abolition of corruption and redressal of the problems resulting from the bad governance and vested interest based policies of the past rulers. He said that developed Pakistan is their destination and will make no compromise in this regard.