UrduPoint.com

KP CM Pays Tributes To Dynamic Leadership Of Jinnah

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 08:03 PM

KP CM pays tributes to dynamic leadership of Jinnah

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has paid glowing tributes to the dynamic leadership and untiring struggle of the Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah for creation of a separate homeland for the oppressed Muslims of the Sub-Continent

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has paid glowing tributes to the dynamic leadership and untiring struggle of the Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah for creation of a separate homeland for the oppressed Muslims of the Sub-Continent.

In a message issued here on the birthday anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, he said that they can accomplish the dream of progress and development through adopting his three principles Unity, Faith and Discipline.

The chief minister said that the PTI is making efforts to turn Pakistan into a true Islamic welfare state as per the vision of the Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. He said that all sections of the society should have to play their due role for taking Pakistan forward as per vision of the founders of the nation.

He said that Pakistan has came into being after untiring struggle and matchless sacrifices rendered by Muslim leaders under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. He said that the salvation and security of Pakistan is their top and first priority.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister said that the anti-Muslim and aggressive attitude of the neighbouring India has proved that the establishment of a separate state for Muslims was a must and correct decision. The creation of Pakistan for the Muslims of the Sub-Continent was the only and timely solution to the problems of Muslims.

He said that the enemy should not be the victim of misconception as Pakistan has now become impregnable, saying that Pak Army and nation have neither hesitated from rendering any kind of sacrifice in past nor will make any compromise on the security of Pakistan in future too.

The chief minister said that stability, salvation and security of Pakistan atop the priorities of the incumbent government. He reiterated the resolve of the present government for abolition of corruption and redressal of the problems resulting from the bad governance and vested interest based policies of the past rulers. He said that developed Pakistan is their destination and will make no compromise in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Progress Muslim All From Government Top

Recent Stories

Progress, prosperity of country linked with Quaid' ..

Progress, prosperity of country linked with Quaid's golden principles: Asad, Qas ..

20 seconds ago
 Asad, Suri extend warm felicitations to Christian ..

Asad, Suri extend warm felicitations to Christian community on Christmas

22 seconds ago
 Commissioner takes notice over fertilizers related ..

Commissioner takes notice over fertilizers related issues

25 seconds ago
 Christian community set to celebrate Christmas on ..

Christian community set to celebrate Christmas on Saturday

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister, Zaidi discuss Pakistan's growing i ..

Prime Minister, Zaidi discuss Pakistan's growing importance in regional prosperi ..

3 minutes ago
 VC SAU emphasizes controlling salinity, groundwate ..

VC SAU emphasizes controlling salinity, groundwater in Sindh

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.