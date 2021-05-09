UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP CM, PBM Agree Expansion Of Welfare Initiatives To More Regions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 11:30 PM

KP CM, PBM agree expansion of welfare initiatives to more regions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan Baitul Maal (PBM) Sunday agreed on the expansion of Koi Bhooka Na Soye (KBNS) Programme to all divisional headquarters and bringing improvement in the shelter-homes of the province.

This was agreed during a meeting between the Managing Director (MD), Pakistan Baitul Maal, Zaheer Abbas Khokhar with KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here in Chief Minister's House. During meeting they discussed matters relating to improvement in the affairs of shelter-homes and expansion of Koi Bhooka Na Soye Programme to all divisional headquarters of the province.

During meeting, the chief minister and MD PBM agreed on bringing further improvement in the shelter-homes established in various districts for provision of lodging and dining facilities to shelter-less and other destitute persons of the society.

On this occasion, they pledge resolve for further increase in partnership and cooperation for the purpose and agreed on preparation of joint strategy for operating all public welfare-oriented programmes initiated as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan for the welfare of the marginalized segments of society in more effective and organized manner in the province.

During meeting, it was told that a permanent shelter-home would be formally inaugurated after Eidul Fitre.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister termed establishment of shelter-homes and launching of Koi Bhooka Na Soye Programme as crucial steps towards the accomplishment of welfare state as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He on behalf of the provincial government assured all possible cooperation in the operation of all these poor-friendly steps in organized manner and their success.

MD Pakistan Baitul Maal thanked the Chief Minister for showing personal interest and extension of full cooperation to shelter-homes and Koi Bhooka na Soye Programme initiatives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

38 minutes ago

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

8 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

10 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

11 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders housing loans for Emirati ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.