KP CM Performs Ground Breaking Of High Rise Buildings

Published July 29, 2022

KP CM performs ground breaking of high rise buildings

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan performed the ground breaking of two high rise residential/commercial buildings here on Warsak Road on Friday

These multi-storey buildings comprising a total of 1240 residential flats of different categories and other allied facilities will be completed at a total cost of Rs 17.5 billion. One high rise building will be constructed at Warsak Road on more than 5 Kanals of land which would have 3 commercial and 10 residential floors. The other one will be constructed at Rehman Baba Complex on 79 Kanals of land having facility of 10 residential floors.

Addressing a ceremony held in this regard, the Chief Minister felicitated the Provincial Minister for Housing and his entire team for initiating practical work on the construction of high rise buildings.

The aim of the initiative, he said, was to provide residential facilities to the low income people.

Mahmood Khan said that the provincial government was going to launch the mega housing project of the province named 'New Peshawar Valley' which would be the only housing society to be established under the land sharing formula.

He said that government housing schemes were also being initiated on the available non-agricultural lands in other districts too. He made it clear that the provincial government was not only working on housing projects but also taking visible steps to protect the agricultural land in the province.

