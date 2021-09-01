KP CM performs ground breaking of three projects in Swat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday performed the ground breaking of three development projects worth billions of rupees including Swat University of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Paeds Hospital Swat and Rescue-1122 Station at Kabal.

Federal Minister Muraad Saeed, Provincial Ministers Muhibullah, Amjad Ali Khan and Special Assistant to KP CM on Information, Kamran Bangash, MNA Saleem ur Rahman and other were also present on the occasion.

The project of Swat University of Engineering and Applied Sciences would be completed within the next three years and commencement of classes is expected by June 2023.

Initially, the university will offer degree programmes in Civil Engineering, Hydro Power Engineering, Bio-medical Engineering, Computer System Engineering and other allied subjects in the university.

The university would consist of one main campus at Kabal and three sub campuses at Bari Kot and Arkot at Kalam. Whereas Climate Change Centre and Institute of Manufacturing would also be established in the university.

Similarly, a 300 bed Paeds Hospital would be completed by June 2024 and would consist of main building, Doctor Hostel, Nursing Hostel and other necessary infrastructure. The hospital would have all the specialties including OPD, Radiology, Pathology, Accident & Emergency, Pharmacy, Pediatric Surgery and other specialties of pediatric diseases.

Later, addressing a public gathering at Tehsil Kabal, the chief minister stated that indiscriminate service of the people was the manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf adding that his government was taking result-oriented steps to ensure uniform development of all the districts of the province.

He said that former rulers looted the public exchequers to increase their personal assets instead of serving the people and that's why the public rejected those political elements and voted PTI to power for a change.

Mahmood Khan added that the former chief ministers of the province only focused on their own districts neglecting the other parts of the province whereas PTI government was taking steps on ground to develop all parts of the province on uniform basis.

He said that for the first time in the history of the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan honored Malakand Division by nominating a chief minister from the area for which the people of Malakand Division were grateful to him.

Touching upon the performance of the incumbent government, Mahmood Khan said that for the first time in the history, Imran Khan presented the performance of his government to the public.

"According to an independent survey by a private tv channel, satisfaction level of the public with regard to the performance of the provincial government has increased from 40% to 60% during the last two years." He said that in 2023, PTI would again come into power throughout the country including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Mahmood Khan remarked that a group of rejected politicians in the name of PDM was talking about overthrowing the incumbent government but whatever they do, they would not succeed in their nefarious designs.

Mahmood Khan said that the present government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had put the country on the path of development.

He made it clear that PTI believed in practical efforts instead of slogans and mere promises stating that his government had completed the merger of Ex-FATA in a short span of three years which was undoubtedly an extraordinary achievement of his government.

Mahmood Khan said that a project worth Rs. 12 billion had been approved to resolve the long standing issue of drinking water in Mingora City and tender of the project had been floated adding that the project would meet the drinking water needs of Mingora City for the next fifty years.

He paid tributes to the sacrifices rendered by the security forces for restoring law and order in Swat and Malakand Division.

Federal Minister Muraad Saeed and Special Assistant to CM, Kamran Bangash also addressed on the occasion and highlighted the initiatives of the incumbent government taken for the development of the area.