KP CM performs ground breaking of uplift schemes worth Rs 4.56bn in Buner

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan during his one-day visit to Buner on Friday performed ground breaking of development projects worth Rs 4.567 billion in the district.

These projects include construction of 12-Kilometer Malik Pur Bypass Road, construction of new building for Government Degree College Gadizai, up-gradation of Rural Health Centre Jowar, construction of multi-purpose gymnasium, construction of Swarai-Dagar Bypass Road and Academic Block of Buner University and up-gradation of district headquarter hospital Dagar.

He also inaugurated newly constructed building of Government Higher Secondary school Gadizai which was completed at an estimated cost of Rs 74 million.

Later, addressing a public gathering, the chief minister also announced Rs one billion for the supply of gas, Rs 300 million each for electricity works and for the construction of various roads in the district.

He also announced to start a project to connect district Buner with Swat Motorway, construction of Karakar Tunnel and establishment of a low cost housing scheme for low income people at an area of 400 Kanal in district Buner.

The chief minister said the joining of the workers of other political parties in droves into PTI fold was the ample proof of the confidence of people in PTI government and its policies.

Bashing the opposition parties for their unjustified movement against the government, Mahmood Khan said that some defeated political elements of the Pakistan Democratic Movement gathered in his home town last week, but miserably failed to attract the people.

He said the people have turned a deaf ear to the call of opposition alliance, adding that the message of PTI and its leader Imran Khan for change has reached to each and every door of the country and from onward there is no space for those political groups who had deceived the public and looted the public exchequer for their personal gains.

He said that the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan has put the country on the path of rapid development, stabilized its economy and raised the GDP growth rate to over 4 percent.

Touching upon the pro-poor initiatives of the provincial government, the chief minister said Sehat Card Plus scheme was a flagship and matchless scheme of PTI government that ensured free treatment facilities to 100 percent population of the province.

He added that the provincial government seriously thinking the extension of Sehat Card Plus scheme to overseas Pakistanis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well.

Mahmood Khan remarked that in order to ensure quality education for the children of poor people, his government was working on introducing Education Card on the pattern of Sehat Card.

Similarly, the government, he said was also planning to introduce Ration Card to provide free Ration to the deserving families on monthly basis. He said that Kisan Card was also being launched to provide seeds, pesticides and fertilizers to the farmers on concessional rates.

Speaking about the developmental strategy of KP government, Mahmood Khan said that result oriented steps were being taken to develop all backward districts of the province on equal basis and ruled out injustice to any part of the province in this regard.

He said various developmental projects worth Rs 7 billion have been reflected in the new Annual Development Plan for district Buner.

On the occasion, Jamaat-e-Islami affiliated ex-Nazim Union Council, Sardar Ali Khan and other political workers along with their associates announced to join PTI.

The chief minister was accompanied by provincial minister Anwar Zeb Khan and special assistants Kamran Bangash and Riaz Khan.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Riaz Khan, MNA Sher Akbar Khan, Members Provincial Assembly Fakhar Jahan Khan and Fazal Hakim also addressed the public gathering.