KP CM Performs Groundbreaking Of Kandian Valley, Spotgah Roads

June 15, 2022

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday visited district Upper Kohistan where he performed ground breaking of 32-km Kandian Valley road phase-1 and 75-km Spotgah Valley Road projects

The completion of both projects would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs. 5.5 billion and Rs. 8 billion respectively.

The completion of both projects would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs. 5.5 billion and Rs. 8 billion respectively.

Newly elected local bodies representatives and more than 200 elected representatives including Village Council's Chairmen and Councilors also called on the chief minister and announced joining Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

While expressing their full confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and policies of his government, the new entrants also announced that they will extend their full support to PTI in the upcoming general elections.

Meanwhile, addressing the public gathering at Dasu, the chief minister formally welcomed the new entrants to the fold of PTI and said that this proves that the PTI has become the most popular political party in the country.

Provincial Minister Shoukat Yousafzai, Members Provincial Assembly Deedar Khan, Mufti Ubaid-ur-Rahman and Abdul Ghaffar were also present on the occasion.

