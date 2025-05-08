Open Menu

KP CM Praises Armed Forces For Shooting Indian Drone

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 03:00 PM

KP CM praises armed forces for shooting Indian drone

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Thursday praised Pakistan’s security forces for shooting down the Indian drones and successfully thwarting the enemy's malicious plans.

“Our security institutions remain on high alert and are fully capable of giving a crushing response to any aggression,” Gandapur stated in a statement issued here.

He accused the Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, of targeting civilian areas for two consecutive days, calling it a "shameful, condemnable act and a grave violation of international law.

"

Gandapur warned that India must cease its hostile actions or be ready to face serious consequences.

"The fascist policies of the Modi regime are not only endangering regional peace but also putting the lives of Indian citizens at risk," he said.

The CM emphasized that the nation stands united against such aggression and expressed full confidence in the capability of Pakistan’s armed forces to respond decisively.

“Our brave military has already forced the enemy to retreat by waving the white flag. We will respond in a way that future generations will remember,” he concluded.

