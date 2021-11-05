KP CM presides high-level meeting on sugar price

In order to reduce sugar prices, an important high-level meeting was held here on Friday with the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :In order to reduce sugar prices, an important high-level meeting was held here on Friday with the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair.

According to an official handout issued here, the meeting was briefed in details about the administrative measures taken by the food Department and District Administrations to this effect.

Members of the provincial cabinet including Atif Khan, Shahram Khan Tarakai, Taimur Salim Jhagra, Kamran Bangash, Ishtiaq Urmar, Riaz Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah and concerned administrative secretaries attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that at present the price of sugar in the province had risen to Rs. 135 per kg adding that the administration is taking steps to bring down the price to the normal.

It was informed that trucks loaded with imported sugar to the tone of 10,000 metric tons had left for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Karachi port which will arrive here in a couple of days adding that the imported sugar will be available in market at a rate of Rs.

90 per kg.

It was further informed that all the districts would be provided 1000 to 1500 ton sugar on daily basis which will resultantly stabilize sugar prices in the province.

The chief minister directed the deputy commissioners of all the districts to launch an effective and immediate crackdown against the elements involved in sugar hoarding adding that such elements be sent to the jail state away and penalized under the relevant rules.

The meeting also reviewed the rates of subsidized wheat flour. The participants were informed that currently subsidized wheat flour was available in the market at the rate of Rs. 1100 per 20kg.

It was further informed that administration was regularly monitoring to ensure implementation of flour prices fixed by the government adding that during the last few days, three individuals involved in the over-pricing of subsidized flour were arrested.

The Chief Minister directed the administrations that elements found involved in the over pricing of subsidized flour should be dealt with iron hand.