KP CM Reaffirms Province's Unwavering Solidarity With People Of Kashmir
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2025 | 01:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has reaffirmed the province's unwavering solidarity with the people of Kashmir on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.
He stated that the people and government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stand shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom.
"Freedom is the fundamental right of the people of Kashmir. We fully support their struggle and will continue our moral, diplomatic, and political backing," the Chief Minister emphasized in his message issued here in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.
He urged international human rights organizations to take notice of India's ongoing atrocities in Kashmir and called on the global community to ensure the implementation of UN resolutions granting Kashmiris their right to self-determination.
"The resolution of the Kashmir issue is essential for lasting peace in the region. Without it, stability cannot be achieved," he stressed.
Praising the resilience and sacrifices of Kashmiris, he remarked, "The world has never witnessed such a prolonged and courageous struggle for freedom as that of the oppressed people of Kashmir. We salute their bravery, perseverance, and steadfastness."
The Chief Minister accused India of using new oppressive tactics daily to suppress the Kashmiri freedom movement. He described India's actions in Kashmir as a grave concern for the international community, particularly the United Nations and human rights organizations.
APP/adi
