UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP CM Rebuts Rumours Of Differences Of PTI MPs With Party

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 08:16 PM

KP CM rebuts rumours of differences of PTI MPs with party

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood strongly rebutting the rumours regarding differences of some of the PTI parliamentarians with party regarding the senate elections, Tuesday termed such rumours as baseless, fabricated and contrary to ground realities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood strongly rebutting the rumours regarding differences of some of the PTI parliamentarians with party regarding the senate elections, Tuesday termed such rumours as baseless, fabricated and contrary to ground realities.

In a statement issued here , he said that PTI was a party of sincere, devoted and committed workers who stand firm with the ideology of party head Imran Khan; adding they would do so in future as well. PTI parliamentarians would never betray the party leadership in any case, he added.

He made it clear that during the PTI parliamentarians sitting with Prime Minister Imran Khan at Governor's House Peshawar the other day, there was complete unity and harmony and all of the parliamentarians were on the same page and reiterated their commitment to fully support the party candidates in the upcoming senate elections.

Mahmood Khan said that during the meeting all the party parliamentarians reposed their full confidence in the party leadership and endorsed party leadership decisions regarding the nomination of senate candidates.

"There exists a complete unity and harmony amongst the parliamentarians of PTI with regard to party decisions which will continue to exist in future as well", Mahmood Khan remarked and added that parliamentarians and workers of PTI had an ideological attachment with party and they stood firm with the party's leadership.

The chief minister said that opposition parties were trying to win senate elections through unfair means, but they would miserably fail to do so adding that the opposition would get a setback in senate elections to their sheer disappointment.

Mahmood Khan stated that PTI believed in utmost transparency in electoral process and that was why it propounds the holding of senate elections through show of hands; and lamented that opposition parties were opposing it because they did not want fair play and transparency in the elections.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Senate Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Same All Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Traders urges to take action against encroachment

3 minutes ago

Civil society holds rally against child sexual abu ..

3 minutes ago

Police officer presumed kidnapped in Sindh returns ..

15 minutes ago

13 outlaws including five kite sellers held

15 minutes ago

Justice Ali Baqir Najafi inaugurates LHCB mobile a ..

15 minutes ago

Opposition seeks Haleem Adil Sheikh's production o ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.