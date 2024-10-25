Open Menu

KP CM Regrets Martyrdom Of Police Personnel In Tank

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2024 | 04:50 PM

KP CM regrets martyrdom of police personnel in Tank

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Friday expressed regret over the martyrdom of the police personnel in Tank and Khyber districts.

Expressing heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs, he CM prayer courage for them to bear the loss with fortitude.

The Chief Minister assured financial support for the heirs of the martyrs under the Martyrs Package.

He directed the concerned authorities to take necessary action against the elements involved in the heinous attack.

He said KP Police have made eternal sacrifices to protect the life and property of the people and assured that the blood of the martyrs would not go in vein.

The CM sought a report from IGP into the two incidents.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Attack Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Martyrs Shaheed Tank Prayer From Blood

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England c ..

Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance co ..

Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce

2 hours ago
 Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer ..

Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!

3 hours ago
 Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third ..

Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England

5 hours ago
 PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses ..

PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to n ..

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics

17 hours ago
 UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting globa ..

UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..

17 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister

17 hours ago
 UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissio ..

UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan