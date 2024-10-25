KP CM regrets martyrdom of police personnel in Tank

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Friday expressed regret over the martyrdom of the police personnel in Tank and Khyber districts.

Expressing heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs, he CM prayer courage for them to bear the loss with fortitude.

The Chief Minister assured financial support for the heirs of the martyrs under the Martyrs Package.

He directed the concerned authorities to take necessary action against the elements involved in the heinous attack.

He said KP Police have made eternal sacrifices to protect the life and property of the people and assured that the blood of the martyrs would not go in vein.

The CM sought a report from IGP into the two incidents.

APP/adi