KP CM Reiterates Full Support To Grand Jirga For Peace In Kurram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2024 | 05:10 PM

KP CM reiterates full support to grand Jirga for peace in Kurram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to providing all necessary facilities and support to the Jirga for conducting negotiations in volatile Kurram district for lasting peace and amicable resolution to conflict.

During a meeting with members of the Grand Jirga formed to address the Kurram conflict here, he expressed gratitude to the Jirga members for their support and collaboration.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, the meeting was also attended by KP Government spokesman Muhammad Ali Saif and prominent figures including former Federal Minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, former Senators Saleh Shah and Sajad Khan, former Federal Minister GG Jamal, former Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Shaukatullah, Senator Abdul Razzaq, and others.

During the meeting, discussions were held on initiating formal negotiations to resolve the Kurram issue and other related matters.

The Jirga members assured their full cooperation and pledged to make every possible effort for a peaceful resolution.

They also appreciated the Chief Minister's efforts to address the conflict through peaceful means.

The Grand Jirga was set to visit Kurram in the coming days to begin dialogues with the concerned parties.

APP/adi

