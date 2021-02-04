KP CM reiterates resolve to support Kashmiris in struggle to get right of self-determination

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Thursday reiterated unflinching resolve to support Kashmiri people and said the entire nation was with valiant people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their struggle to get right of self-determination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Thursday reiterated unflinching resolve to support Kashmiri people and said the entire nation was with valiant people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their struggle to get right of self-determination.

In his message issued on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day, the CM said that we support Kashmiri people in their struggle to get right of self-determination adding it was the responsibility of international originations to take notice of ongoing brutalities in IIOJK.

He said that lofty goal of establishing lasting peace in the region could not be achieved until and unless resolution of Kashmir dispute according to aspirations of Kashmir people.

He appreciated the courage of Kashmiris in their struggle and said that the day would dawn soon when people living in IIOJK would be freed from the oppression of Indian forces.

Mahmood Khan condemned human rights violations in IIOJK and said that callous tactics of Indian forces would fail to subdue Kashmiris. He said the international organizations and community should play their role to ensure implementation of UN resolutions and help Kashmiris to decide their own fate.

He said that invincible Kashmir people were fighting for their rights with a courage that was exemplary and impossible to suppress. He said that Kashmiris would be provided moral and diplomatic help and voice would be raised for them on every available forum under the charismatic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.