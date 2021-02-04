UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP CM Reiterates Resolve To Support Kashmiris In Struggle To Get Right Of Self-determination

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 08:45 PM

KP CM reiterates resolve to support Kashmiris in struggle to get right of self-determination

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Thursday reiterated unflinching resolve to support Kashmiri people and said the entire nation was with valiant people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their struggle to get right of self-determination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Thursday reiterated unflinching resolve to support Kashmiri people and said the entire nation was with valiant people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their struggle to get right of self-determination.

In his message issued on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day, the CM said that we support Kashmiri people in their struggle to get right of self-determination adding it was the responsibility of international originations to take notice of ongoing brutalities in IIOJK.

He said that lofty goal of establishing lasting peace in the region could not be achieved until and unless resolution of Kashmir dispute according to aspirations of Kashmir people.

He appreciated the courage of Kashmiris in their struggle and said that the day would dawn soon when people living in IIOJK would be freed from the oppression of Indian forces.

Mahmood Khan condemned human rights violations in IIOJK and said that callous tactics of Indian forces would fail to subdue Kashmiris. He said the international organizations and community should play their role to ensure implementation of UN resolutions and help Kashmiris to decide their own fate.

He said that invincible Kashmir people were fighting for their rights with a courage that was exemplary and impossible to suppress. He said that Kashmiris would be provided moral and diplomatic help and voice would be raised for them on every available forum under the charismatic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Related Topics

India Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Jammu Moral From

Recent Stories

Punjab University to hold events at Alhamra to mar ..

19 seconds ago

People of GB be celebrates Kashmir solidarity day ..

21 seconds ago

Former Spanish Health Minister Favored to Win Parl ..

19 minutes ago

ATC seeks arguments on acquittal pleas of Pervaiz ..

19 minutes ago

CSA alumni, showbiz eleven cricket to mark Kashmir ..

19 minutes ago

UAF holds walk, poster, speech competition to mark ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.