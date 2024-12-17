KP CM Rejects Tuition Fee Increase Of Razmak Cadet College
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur while chairing the meeting of
Board of Governors of Razmak Cadet College on Tuesday rejected a proposal for increase tuition fee to meet the expenses.
It was decided that the provincial government would bear the financial deficit faced by the college.
The CM mentioned, "In the current economic situation, we cannot impose additional financial burdens on parents," said a statement issued by the CM Secretariat here.
Senior representatives from the departments of education and finance, along with board members and relevant personnel, attended the meeting.
During the session, a detailed briefing was provided on the college's performance, curricular and extracurricular activities, administrative and financial affairs, and other issues.
The meeting approved, in principle, the upgradation of the college's administrative staff, and a committee led by the Finance Advisor was formed to finalize the details of the upgrade.
Additionally, the appointment of three non-official members to the Board of Governors was approved.
The CM announced several initiatives for the college, including the provision of a solar energy system, three coaster buses, and an ambulance.
Furthermore, the construction of a new auditorium and apartments for staff was decided to be included in the next annual development program.
Approval was also granted to create new posts for the recruitment of essential staff.
