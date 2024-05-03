Open Menu

KP CM Removes Special Assistant Khalid Latif Khan Marwat As Cabinet Member

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2024 | 04:00 PM

KP CM removes special assistant Khalid Latif Khan Marwat as cabinet member

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has removed his special assistant Khalid Latif Khan Marwat, the brother of Member National Assembly Sher Afzal Marwat.

In a statement issued by the KP government, it has been said that the Chief Minister KP has de-notified Khalid Latif Khan from the post of Special Assistant to the Chief Minister.

Administration Department KP has also issued a de-notification notice to Special Assistant Khalid Latif Khan.

Khalid Latif Khan was Special Assistant for Science and Information Technology.

