KP CM Removes Special Assistant Khalid Latif Khan Marwat As Cabinet Member
Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2024 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has removed his special assistant Khalid Latif Khan Marwat, the brother of Member National Assembly Sher Afzal Marwat.
In a statement issued by the KP government, it has been said that the Chief Minister KP has de-notified Khalid Latif Khan from the post of Special Assistant to the Chief Minister.
Administration Department KP has also issued a de-notification notice to Special Assistant Khalid Latif Khan.
Khalid Latif Khan was Special Assistant for Science and Information Technology.
