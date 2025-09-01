KP CM reviews progress on relief, rehabilitation activities in flood-hit areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur chaired an important meeting via video link on Monday to review the progress on relief and rehabilitation activities in flood-hit areas of the province.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister on Finance Muzammil Aslam, Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Additional Chief Secretary Home Muhammad Abid Majeed, Secretary Relief, Director General PDMA and deputy commissioners of the affected districts.

Briefing the forum on the latest situation, officials informed that compensation had been disbursed to the heirs of 352 out of 411 deceased persons, amounting to Rs704 million so far. Likewise, among 132 injured, compensation payments had been made to 60, with Rs30 million released under this head.

The participants were also informed that the data of all damaged private properties had also been compiled. Out of 571 completely destroyed houses, compensation had been paid to the owners of 367, while out of 1,983 partially damaged houses, 1,094 had so far been compensated. Payments made to affected households have reached Rs595 million, with the remaining disbursements to be completed within the next couple of days. In addition, Rs296 million worth of food package assistance has been distributed among 29,631 families.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to expedite the compensation process and begin the rehabilitation phase immediately thereafter, for which preparations should remain fully in place.

He further instructed that the data collection process regarding damage to public infrastructure must be completed without delay, and deputy commissioners should personally supervise the entire restoration exercise.

The Chief Minister emphasized that PC-I documents for reconstruction and rehabilitation should not be prepared within offices but through fieldwork to reflect the real needs.

Ali Amin Khan Gandapur announced that, in order to avert such large-scale losses in future, a comprehensive one-time project would be initiated for de-silting rivers and water channels, coupled with the construction of protective embankments.

Deputy commissioners were tasked with setting priorities in their respective districts and compiling data on water flows over the last 40 years to design a viable plan for de-silting waterways. He also directed them to take concrete steps for the removal of encroachments along streams and watercourses, beginning with the issuance of notices and followed by indiscriminate action.

The Chief Minister stressed that prefabricated structures should be installed on an urgent basis to restore damaged schools and health facilities. He further instructed authorities to take curative measures to contain any possible outbreak of epidemics in flood-hit areas.

While addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister lauded the performance of the civil administration during the recent calamity, terming the emergency response unprecedented in the country’s history.

He said the swiftness with which relief was provided and compensation delivered to the victims after rescue operations was commendable, describing it as clear proof of improved governance in the province.