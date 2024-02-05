KP CM reviews security situation in D I Khan ahead of elections

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister on Monday visited Dera Ismail Khan to review security situation ahead of the general elections scheduled to be held on Thursday (February 08)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister on Monday visited Dera Ismail Khan to review security situation ahead of the general elections scheduled to be held on Thursday (February 08).

During the visit, the chief minister was accompanied by high officials including KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan.

The three dignitaries along with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood Satti, Commissioner Dera Zafarul islam, Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani also attended the funeral prayers of the policemen at the Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines who embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack on Chaudhwan Police Station in the wee hours of the day.

Later, the chief minister visited a polling station and the modern command and control room set up at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines and reviewed the arrangements.

Chief Minister Arshad Hussain Shah also chaired a high level meeting held here at Deputy Commissioner House in connection with security and peaceful conduct of upcoming elections.

The meeting was attended by Frontier Constabulary (FC) South Inspector General Major General Haroon Hameed, KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, KP IGP Akhtar Hayat Khan, Commissioner Dera Zafarul Islam, RPO Dera Nasir Mehmood Satti, DC Mansoor Arshad and DPO Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

The RPO briefed the meeting about the today’s terrorist attack on Chaudhwan Police Station and the security arrangements made for peaceful conduct of upcoming general elections.

The security arrangements and security plan for the elections were discussed in detail.

Speaking on the occasion, the caretaker chief minister said the peaceful conduct of the general elections was a top priority of the Khyber Pakhtunkwha’s civil administration and police. All the available resources would be utilized for the purpose, he added.