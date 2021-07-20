UrduPoint.com
KP CM Reviews Security, Traffic, Cleanliness In Peshawar City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 04:54 PM

KP CM reviews security, traffic, cleanliness in Peshawar city

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday drove a vehicle himself and reviewed security arrangements, traffic flow and cleanliness in the provincial capital by visiting different areas, cattle markets and bazaars

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday drove a vehicle himself and reviewed security arrangements, traffic flow and cleanliness in the provincial capital by visiting different areas, cattle markets and bazaars.

The CM went to university road, Hayatabad, University town, GT road and different cattle markets within the city.

He met with the people and appealed to strictly implement corona SOPs to avoid spread of the corona infection, adding that the fourth wave of corona was very dangerous.

