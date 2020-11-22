KP CM sadness over death of Sharifs' mother

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Sunday expressed heartfelt condolence over the death of mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif.

In a statement issued, he prayed Allah Almighty for eternal peace to the departed soul and granting courage to bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.