UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP CM Sadness Over Death Of Sharifs' Mother

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 06:20 PM

KP CM sadness over death of Sharifs' mother

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Sunday expressed heartfelt condolence over the death of mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif.

In a statement issued, he prayed Allah Almighty for eternal peace to the departed soul and granting courage to bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday Family

Recent Stories

Emirati citizens can update their personal details ..

11 minutes ago

HCT celebrates remote graduation of 1,098 students

26 minutes ago

Supreme Petroleum Council announces new discovery ..

1 hour ago

Du set to host third annual edition of GCF 5G MENA ..

1 hour ago

10 million U.AE users from January to October 2020 ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,205 new COVID-19 cases, 791 recove ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.