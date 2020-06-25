KP CM, SAPM discuss cash distribution under Ehsaas Programme, Langar Khanas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr Sania Nishtar on Wednesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan here at the Chief Minister Secretariat.

They discussed matters related to the distribution of assistance under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme among the families of the province affected due to the coronavirus pandemic, besides management of Langar Khanas.

They agreed to carry out a new survey in the merged South and North Waziristan districts to enlist maximum deserving families for financial assistance under the the Ehsaas initiative of the Federal government, and decided to finalize a feasible work plan for the purpose.

The chief minister said the process of cash distribution in the province had almost been completed in a well organized and transparent manner as only the deserving families fulfilling the set criteria benefited from the relief package.

Mahmood Khan highly lauded the role of Dr Sania Nishtar and her team to make the pro-poor initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan a success.

He also appreciated the role of KP chief secretary, his team and the administration of all the provincial districts for completing the cash distribution process.

Dr Sania Nishtar said the cooperation and coordination of the provincial government with regard to the cash distribution was unprecedented and she looked forward for the same spirit in future as well.

KP Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz was also present in the meeting.

Later, the chief minister along with the SAPM inaugurated a Langar Khana set up in Peshawar collaboration with the Silani Welfare Trust.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said opening of the Langar Khanas was an initiative of Prime Minister Imran khan to provide free meal to the deserving people. More Langar Khanas would be opened in the province.

He thanked the management of Silani Welfare Trust for launching the initiative in the province.

Mahmood Khan and Sania Nishtar also visited the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Distribution Centre set up in a government school and reviewed the arrangements.