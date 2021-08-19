KP CM says Ashura teaches us standing firm against oppression

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and his companion will always remained alive in the hearts of Muslims on rendering sacrifices for the sake of islam.

In his message in connection with 10th Muharram, the KP CM said that we should abide by the philosophy of Ashura Day which teaches us the lesson of patience, tolerance and standing firm against oppression.

Mahmood Khan said that sacrifice rendered by Imam Hussain and his companions in Karbala was a luminary example for the whole of humanity to follow.

He said that Karbala incident teaches us not to bend in front of oppression as it is a part of our faith as Muslims.

The steadfastness demonstrated by Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) in the face of cruelty proves that uprightness always prevails and that any enemy can be defeated with determination and absolute faith in Allah, he added.