KP CM Says He Wants To Meet COAS, DG ISI

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 24, 2024 | 05:59 PM

Ali Amin Gandapur has said that the PTI is ready and open for the talks.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 24th, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday expressed desire to meet the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and the head of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The KP CM said the PTI is ready and open for the talks.

(Details to follow)

