KP CM Says He Wants To Meet COAS, DG ISI
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 24, 2024 | 05:59 PM
Ali Amin Gandapur has said that the PTI is ready and open for the talks.
PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 24th, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday expressed desire to meet the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and the head of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
The KP CM said the PTI is ready and open for the talks.
(Details to follow)
Recent Stories
Exploring Pakistan's Top-Tier Gaming Phones in 2024
PCB chairman approves plan to promote quality domestic cricket
PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa-Nawaz meeting
Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Series
Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal
Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today
SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Ombudsman ensures justice for Pesco consumer in Abbottabad6 seconds ago
-
SIAL instals 1.8MW solar power system9 seconds ago
-
KU awards 125 MPhil, 52 PhD, other degrees in various disciplines13 seconds ago
-
Nine power pilferers booked29 seconds ago
-
ICT admin cracks down on dengue breeding sites, arrests 1636 seconds ago
-
KP government enhances ADRC's efforts for dispute resolution11 minutes ago
-
Travelogue of Dr Fasihuddin published11 minutes ago
-
Two held, 7 motorcycles seized11 minutes ago
-
Three arrested11 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 4,000kg substandard pickle21 minutes ago
-
Federal Tax Ombudsman officers hold session with Edwardes College students, faculty21 minutes ago
-
KP govt to encourage transporters in tourism sector: Advisor Tourism21 minutes ago