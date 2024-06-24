KP CM says he wants to meet COAS, DG ISI

(@Abdulla99267510)

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 24th, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday expressed desire to meet the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and the head of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The KP CM said the PTI is ready and open for the talks.

(Details to follow)