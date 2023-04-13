UrduPoint.com

KP CM Seeks Federal Govt Help In Resolution Of Financial Issues

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2023 | 08:24 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan Thursday said that Rs 238 billion dues were pending against the Federation and sought the Federal Government's help for the resolution of the province's economic and financial issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan Thursday said that Rs 238 billion dues were pending against the Federation and sought the Federal Government's help for the resolution of the province's economic and financial issues.

Addressing the 4th Provincial Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister said that he had held two meetings with the Prime Minister and letters were also dispatched for its release.

He said austerity measures were being strictly followed and directed finalization of the proposed economic measures plan by placing it before the cabinet.

He directed the Ministers to curtail unnecessary expenditures and propose additional measures for austerity in order to resolve financial problems.

