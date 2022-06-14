UrduPoint.com

KP CM Seeks Report From CS Over Forest Fires

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2022 | 03:30 PM

KP CM seeks report from CS over forest fires

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has directed Chief Secretary KP to submit a detail report over recent forest fire incidents inflicting severe damage to trees, wild species and local communities.

According to a message issued by Forestry, Environment and Wildlife Department, Chief Minister has also issued directives for ensuring award of strict penalties to saboteurs who intentionally lit fire in forests.

It merits a mention here that during the current month of June, more than 200 incidents of fire in different forests of the province were reported ensuing in burning of large number of trees besides damaging biodiversity and livelihood of local people.

The forest fire has damaged around 14,430 acres of area and pasture land over a period of a fortnight.

Whereas out of these more than 200 incident of fire, around 55 blazes have been caused intentionally by local people.

Police in different districts have arrested several persons over charges of putting forest on fire and search for others are in progress.

