KP CM seeks report from IGP on terrorists' attack on police line Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday appreciated the prompt action by police officials during a terrorists' attack on police line in district Bannu in which all five terrorists were killed.

The CM sought a report from the police chief while expressing grief and sorrow over martyrdom of three police officials.

CM Gandapur strongly condemned the attack on police line and expressed regret over the martyrdom of the policemen in the attack.

The chief minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs, and assured full support to the bereaved families.

He also expressed his best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured.

He directed to ensure timely provision of medical aid to the injured.

Earlier, the CM termed the attack a cowardly act by anti state elements and reiterated that such cowardly attacks couldn't demoralize the police.

The chief minister paid homage to the sacrifices of policemen for maintaining peace in the province.