KP CM seeks report into terrorist attack on police in Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan took notice of the terrorist attack on the Takhta Beg check post on the Peshawar Torkham highway in the Khyber district on Thursday night in which three policemen were martyred.

Mehmood Khan has asked the KPK Police Chief for an immediate inquiry report on the incident.

He directed the immediate deployment of additional police personnel in the area.

The CM condemned the incident and reiterated that the sacrifices of the martyrs would not go in vain.

He said that anti-state elements could not shake the resolve of the nation, security forces and police to wipe out terrorism and extremism in all its forms and manifestations by carrying out the such cowardly attack.

He prayed patience for the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude and early recovery of injured police officials.

He directed the best medical treatment of the injured.