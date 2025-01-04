Open Menu

KP CM Seeks Report Of Kurram Vehicles Convoy Firing

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2025 | 07:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, while strongly condemning the firing incident targeting a government vehicle in the Bagan area of Kurram by unidentified assailants, sought a detailed report from senior officials.

He directed strict legal action against those involved in the incident.

He expressed his well wishes for the speedy recovery of Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Javedullah Mehsud, and others injured in the incident.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister described the firing incident as deeply regrettable and condemnable, especially in light of the recent Kurram peace agreement.

He termed the attack a deliberate and malicious but ultimately unsuccessful attempt to undermine the government's peace efforts in the region.

He attributed the incident to elements opposed to the restoration of peace in Kurram, reiterating the provincial government's commitment to ensuring stability and addressing the difficulties faced by the people of Kurram.

Ali Amin Gandapur emphasized that the peace agreement between the parties involved demonstrates the desire of Kurram's residents for a harmonious environment.

However, certain disruptive elements are attempting to sabotage peace efforts. He assured that their attempts would not succeed and called on the local community to identify such elements and assist the government so that they could be dealt with as per the law.

The Chief Minister affirmed that the tragic incident would not deter the government and elders from their peace-building efforts in Kurram.

He stressed that the provincial government, in collaboration with local leaders, would continue working tirelessly to restore complete peace and normalcy in the area.

