KP CM sets up complaint cell

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur has established a complaint cell at CM Secretariat to address public issues.

According to CM Secretariat special staff has been deputed at the cell to receive complains, CM Secretariats on contact numbers: 091-9222461 or 091-9222464.

As per the directives of the CM, immediate action would be taken on citizens' complaints.