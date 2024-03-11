Open Menu

KP CM Sets Up Complaint Cell

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2024 | 11:50 AM

KP CM sets up complaint cell

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur has established a complaint cell at CM Secretariat to address public issues.

According to CM Secretariat special staff has been deputed at the cell to receive complains, CM Secretariats on contact numbers: 091-9222461 or 091-9222464.

As per the directives of the CM, immediate action would be taken on citizens' complaints.

