KP CM Starts Implementation Status Review Of Reforms

Tue 25th May 2021

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has started review of the implementation status of multiple reforms initiatives introduced by the provincial departments, said an official handout issued here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has started review of the implementation status of multiple reforms initiatives introduced by the provincial departments, said an official handout issued here on Tuesday.

A notification to this effect has been issued to heads of all the provincial departments with special directives to formulate detailed presentation on the reforms initiatives including organizational restructuring, strengthening of legal framework, capacity building of human resources, procurement regime, service delivery/ ease of doing business, E-Governance, strengthening of monitoring regime and any other specific intervention.

In his directives issued to heads of provincial departments, the Chief Minister said that reforms process would be reviewed one by one adding that heads of provincial departments should have to ensure timely implementation of reforms initiatives undertaken within their respective departments.

He made it clear that ultimate goal of reforms activities was to improve the performance of departments and to ensure services to delivery in public sector entities in accordance with the aspiration and expectation of general public.

He termed the reforms initiatives as integral part of good governance strategy of his government and said that provision of improved civic facilities to people was the top most priority of the incumbent government.

"All the provincial departments would have to play extra ordinary role for the purpose; we have to meet the public aspirations in all circumstances," he concluded.

