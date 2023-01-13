KP CM stresses need for judicious utilization of resources

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has stressed the need for judicious utilization of available resources in current economic crisis.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the AG Fund Automation System for government employees here at the Accountant General Complex on Friday.

He also launched a pilot project for an online payments system, the authorities would not have to visit the account general office, their cheques will be released and received through the online system.

The Chief Minister said,"The Accountant General Office is playing an important role in providing services. PTI's provincial government has provided all possible support to the AG office to resolve their problems, adding that our ultimate goal is to improve the overall services delivery by introducing innovative approaches in the system." Mahmood Khan maintained that with the support of the provincial government the solarization of nine districts account offices in the province, including the merged districts, has been completed while a project worth Rs 860 million has been approved for the reconstruction and repairing of 11 district account offices.

Similarly, a project worth 580 million rupees was also approved for eight district account offices in the merged districts.

The chief minister stated, "The solarization of offices in remote districts has significantly improved service delivery. The provincial government is spending huge resources on conversion of other social services institutions to solar energy. Some 8000 schools, 4440 Masajid, and 187 Primary health care centers have also been shifted to solar energy." The Chief Minister remarked,"The provincial government is introducing E-governance in provincial departments, adding that a paperless governance system has been developed for the purpose which will be launched soon." Under the e governance initiative, a document work flow management system has been set up for government departments to save time and resources.

The Chief Minister said that the provincial government has taken all concrete steps to align the service delivery system with modern requirements.