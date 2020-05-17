UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP CM Stresses Need For Strict Implementation Of Precautionary Steps

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 06:10 PM

KP CM stresses need for strict implementation of precautionary steps

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has said that possibilities of Corona outbreak at mass scale have increased with the ease in lockdown and as such the need for strict implementation of precautionary and social distancing measures has also increased manifold.

In a statement issued here Sunday, he has expressed the hope that citizens would show utmost responsibility in adopting all the precautionary measures issued by administration in this regard.

The chief minister appealed to the public to strictly follow social distancing principles in their day to day activities specially when going out for shopping, and added that social distancing and other precautionary measures were the only effective means to keep oneself and others safe from the pandemic.

He said that keeping in view the difficulties faced by the public specially the vulnerable segments of the society, the government has decided to ease up the lockdown but it must not be construed as the pandemic is over and situation has come to complete normalcy.

He stated and said that now chances of mass scale outbreak of the pandemic have increased and as such the public should be extremely careful.

He added that keeping in view the ground realities of the province and financial crunches faced by the people, we cannot afford to have a completes lockdown as we are faced with two different challenges of containing the corona pandemic and saving people from starvation simultaneously adding the government is trying to maintain a delicate balance between both of them.

The Chief Minister urged upon the business community and shopkeepers to play their effective role and put their hands together with the administration to get the social distancing measures implemented in the markers opened subject to the implementation of the same otherwise the administration will not be left with no other option but to seal the markets where SoPs are not being implemented.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Same Sunday Market All From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council reviews plans for restarting ..

46 seconds ago

Palestine announces seven new COVID-19 recoveries, ..

57 seconds ago

Dubai Sports Council thanks wise leadership for it ..

1 hour ago

Oman registers 157 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

5 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constit ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 17, 2020 in Pakistan

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.