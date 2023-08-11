Open Menu

KP CM Stresses On Civil Servants To Work For People's Welfare

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2023 | 04:40 PM

KP CM stresses on civil servants to work for people's welfare

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister, Muhammad Azam Khan here Friday stressed on public servants to work tirelessly for resolution of people's problems and their welfare.

Addressing the completion of 33rd Senior Management Course (SMC) ceremony as a chief guest here at National Institute of Management (NIM), the caretaker chief minister said that great responsibilities rest on public servants by adopting highest standards of professionalism, management skills and work with utmost dedication imperative for swift resolution of people's problems and welfare of masses.

Congratulating the 34 passed out officers of the SMC, the chief minister said that public servants and officers could not afford leniency in dispensation of official duties. He directed them to decide cases swiftly on merit and treat general public politely.

He said Pakistan had been created after a lot of sacrifices by our forefathers and the country's problems could be addressed by taking guidance from the teachings of the father of the nation, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said Pakistan could achieve all heights of success if the entire nation strictly acts on the guiding principles of unity, faith and discipline of the great Quaid.

The Chief Minister said the civil servants must rise above political and ethnic affiliations for effective implementation of the constitution, rule of law and achievement of economic development goals.

He said civil servants should modify their attitudes, skills and knowledge to tackle the modern management challenges, peoples issues and ensure good governance.

Later, certificates were distributed among the officers upon successful completion of the course.

The chief minister laid foundation stones of different projects in the institute and planted sapling.

The chief minister handed Rs50 million cheque for different development projects to NIM authorities.

Besides others, the function was attended by Director General NIM Captain Retd Usman Gul, Chief Instructor Tariq Bakhtair, Lt Gen Retd Mumtaz Gul and senior officials of NIM, Peshawar.

Upon arrival, the caretaker chief Azam Khan was welcomed by the Director General NIM, Captain Retd Usman Gul and other senior officers of the institute.

