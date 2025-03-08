KP CM stresses to protect women’s rights within Islamic principles.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur asserted on Saturday that inclusion of women in policymaking was indispensable for achieving national interest and to improve living standard of people.

In a message issued by his office on International Women's Day, KP CM said that women constitute more than half of our population, and their role in development is undeniable. We cannot achieve our national development goals without their full participation."

He acknowledged significant contributions of Pakistani women across various sectors, emphasizing that "our women are serving alongside men in all walks of life.

" He also stressed protection of women's rights within Islamic principles.

Gandapur affirmed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's commitment to women's empowerment, stating, "Provincial government was taking concrete steps to protect women's rights and empower them."

He specifically mentioned the government's focus on promoting girls' education and providing ample opportunities for women in all fields.

