KP CM Strongly Condemns Killing Of Passengers In Noshki

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2024 | 03:10 PM

KP CM strongly condemns killing of passengers in Noshki

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday strongly denounced the incident of kidnapping and killing of 11 passengers in Noshki, Balochistan.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister expressed regret over the tragic killing and conveyed sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families.

He prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and patience for the bereaved families.

Gandapur said that the incident was highly condemnable in which innocent labourers were offloaded from a bus and killed.

