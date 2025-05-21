Open Menu

KP CM Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack On School Bus In Khuzdar

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 03:30 PM

KP CM strongly condemns terrorist attack on school bus in Khuzdar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a school bus in Khuzdar, Balochistan.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's House in Peshawar, CM Gandapur expressed deep sorrow over the loss of five lives, including children, in the tragic incident.

He offered prayers for the departed souls and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

The CM also expressed his best wishes for the swift recovery of the injured.

Gandapur stated that the entire province stands in solidarity with the grieving families, adding that targeting innocent children was a shameful and cowardly act. He emphasized that no words were enough to denounce such heinous violence.

