KP CM supervises relief operation; ministers inspect flood affected areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :All the provincial ministers were actively participating in relief activities in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while Chief Minister Mahmood Khan himself was monitoring relief operations.

Labour minister, Shaukat Yousufzai said his during his visit to the flood affected areas in Charssadda district on Sunday. He said that as many as 34,000 houses have been destroyed in the floods while 230 deaths have been reported in the province. He said that KP Chief Minister has increased the compensation amount from Rs 300,000 to Rs 800,000 for each dead, while the amount for each damaged house has been increased from Rs 100,000 to Rs 300,000 per house.

The minister inspected all the relief camps and met with flood-victims. He also inquired about the ongoing relief activities of the provincial government.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that all the Deputy Commissioners of the province had been directed to conduct surveys for damages caused by the recent floods, so that people could get compensation money in time.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister Relief, Mohammad Iqbal Wazir said that the employees of KP Irrigation Department and all its bodies including Rescue 1122 and Civil Defense were actively involved in relief activities.

He said that several relief teams have been sent to the southern districts including Swat and Kohistan where relief operations were in progress.

He said that Chief Minister was personally monitoring all the arrangements and has taken pragmatic steps for restoration of damaged infrastructure. He said that in this regard, a control room has also been established in CM's Secretariat.

Similarly, provincial Irrigation Minister Arshad Ayub Khan has directed all the employees to remain in touch with the flood cell and district administration and utilize their energies to provide maximum relief to the flood victims.

He said that emergency has been imposed in flood affected areas including Charssadda and Nowshera and all the government machinery were deployed to provide necessary assistance to flood affectees. He said that availability of ration and medicines in the affected areas have been assured.

The minister also visited Munda Head-works and reviewed water inflow in different areas of Nowshera, and Khaiabad. He said that the head-works has maximum capacity of 225,000 cusec water and its little part has been damaged due to excessive water inflow up to 260,000 cusec water.