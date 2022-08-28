UrduPoint.com

KP CM Supervises Relief Operation; Ministers Inspect Flood Affected Areas

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2022 | 07:50 PM

KP CM supervises relief operation; ministers inspect flood affected areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :All the provincial ministers were actively participating in relief activities in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while Chief Minister Mahmood Khan himself was monitoring relief operations.

Labour minister, Shaukat Yousufzai said his during his visit to the flood affected areas in Charssadda district on Sunday. He said that as many as 34,000 houses have been destroyed in the floods while 230 deaths have been reported in the province. He said that KP Chief Minister has increased the compensation amount from Rs 300,000 to Rs 800,000 for each dead, while the amount for each damaged house has been increased from Rs 100,000 to Rs 300,000 per house.

The minister inspected all the relief camps and met with flood-victims. He also inquired about the ongoing relief activities of the provincial government.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that all the Deputy Commissioners of the province had been directed to conduct surveys for damages caused by the recent floods, so that people could get compensation money in time.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister Relief, Mohammad Iqbal Wazir said that the employees of KP Irrigation Department and all its bodies including Rescue 1122 and Civil Defense were actively involved in relief activities.

He said that several relief teams have been sent to the southern districts including Swat and Kohistan where relief operations were in progress.

He said that Chief Minister was personally monitoring all the arrangements and has taken pragmatic steps for restoration of damaged infrastructure. He said that in this regard, a control room has also been established in CM's Secretariat.

Similarly, provincial Irrigation Minister Arshad Ayub Khan has directed all the employees to remain in touch with the flood cell and district administration and utilize their energies to provide maximum relief to the flood victims.

He said that emergency has been imposed in flood affected areas including Charssadda and Nowshera and all the government machinery were deployed to provide necessary assistance to flood affectees. He said that availability of ration and medicines in the affected areas have been assured.

The minister also visited Munda Head-works and reviewed water inflow in different areas of Nowshera, and Khaiabad. He said that the head-works has maximum capacity of 225,000 cusec water and its little part has been damaged due to excessive water inflow up to 260,000 cusec water.

Related Topics

Dead Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Water Swat Visit Progress Nowshera Kohistan Money Rescue 1122 Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

11 hours ago
 3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

19 hours ago
 Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party m ..

Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party manifesto: AJK PM

19 hours ago
 Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over ..

Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over South Africa

19 hours ago
 Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgia ..

Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgian

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.