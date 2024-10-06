KP CM Surfaces In KP Assembly
Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2024 | 10:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday resurfaced and entered the KP Assembly after the PTI demanded his production within 24 hours.
Gandapur was greeted with cheers and applause as he entered the KP Assembly building.
Earlier in the evening, the provincial assembly passed a resolution demanding that CM KP to be presented within 24 hours.
The chief minister’s whereabouts had been unknown since Saturday from KP House in Islamabad.
