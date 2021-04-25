UrduPoint.com
KP CM Suspends Incharge Peshawar Central Jail Over Poor Sanitation Condition

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Sunday paid a surprise visit to Central Jail Peshawar and expressed anger over poor sanitation arrangements at the jail and suspended In-charge Jail "Langarkhana" and issued warning to other staff members.

The CM met with prisoners and inquired about the facilities and other arrangements available at the central jail. He also inspected the food, sanitation and other arrangements at the jail hospital.

He directed the concerned quarters to help the prisoners who had completed their terms but were languishing in jail due to non-payment of fines.

He also directed to prepare list of such poor prisons who could not afford to pay their fines.

The Chief Minister assured to personally pay fines for the poor prisoners so that they could be released from the jail.

He directed IG jail to provide all possible facilities to the inmates, adding that the government was taking pragmatic steps to make the prisoners useful citizens after completing their term of sentence at the jail.

