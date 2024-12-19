Open Menu

KP CM Takes Action On Food Supplies Situation In Kurram

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has taken immediate action to address the need for food supplies in Kurram District. 

The Chief Minister has decided to provide wheat to the people of Kurram at subsidized rates and directed the Food department and district administration to take immediate steps in this regard.

As per the decision, wheat will be supplied directly to the people at subsidized rates from the government warehouse in Kurram. In the previous provincial cabinet meeting, it was decided to supply wheat to the flour mills in Kurram. However, due to the unavailability of POL (petroleum, oil, and lubricants), the flour mills were unable to grind wheat. The Deputy Commissioner Kurram requested the provincial government to directly supply wheat to the citizens instead of the flour mills.

Considering the immediate needs of the people, the Chief Minister decided to provide wheat directly to the citizens instead of the mills. Government wheat will be supplied to the people at a subsidized rate of Rs. 2,800 per 40 kilograms.

The Chief Minister expressed his deep concern over the hardships faced by the people of Kurram due to the tense situation in the area. He assured that all available resources will be being utilized to ensure the provision of food, healthcare, and other basic necessities to the people of Kurram.

Meanwhile, on the special instructions of the Chief Minister, the provincial government has continued the supply of medicines to Kurram via the MI-17 helicopter. On Thursday, two consignments of medicines were delivered to Sadda. The 3,600-kilogram shipment included emergency medicines as well as essential vaccines.

APP/fam

