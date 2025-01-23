KP CM takes important decisions about food safety

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur on Thursday chaired a crucial meeting of the Food Safety and Halal Food Authority to address the issue of substandard and harmful food products in the province.

During the meeting, the authority presented a detailed report highlighting the prevalence of low-quality chips, snacks, and spices being sold openly without registration or proper packaging, said an official release here.

It was decided that all factories producing these products must register with the Halal Food Authority within one month.

Effective monitoring and inspection of these factories will be carried out to ensure compliance with food safety standards.

Factories failing to meet the required standards would face heavy fines, and the sale of unregistered and substandard products will be banned in the next phase of enforcement.

The meeting also reviewed the results of a 15-day testing campaign conducted across the province.

It was informed that during the campaign, 462 samples of chips, snacks, seasoning powders, and curry powders were collected and analyzed.

The findings revealed that 46.2 percent of chips, 33.

3 percent of snacks, 18.1 percent of seasoning powders, and 28.1 percent of curry powders were substandard. These samples were tested for various quality parameters, including moisture content, free fatty acids, aflatoxins, total ash, and packaging thickness, using advanced testing methods.

The Chief Minister emphasized that protecting public health is the government’s top priority and declared that there would be no compromise on this matter. While ensuring that businesses were not unnecessarily disrupted, he stressed the need for strict adherence to food safety standards.

The CM directed the Halal Food Authority and other relevant departments to strengthen their monitoring and inspection systems.

He also called for a comprehensive plan to ensure compliance with food safety standards by all manufacturers. Public awareness campaigns would be launched to educate citizens about the dangers of consuming substandard food products.

Ali Amin Gandapur reiterated that timely and effective actions were essential to address the health risks posed by substandard and harmful food items and stressed the need for strict penalties and bans on non-compliant manufacturers to ensure public safety.